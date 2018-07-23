News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
July 24
USD
481
EUR
562.53
RUB
7.62
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
July 24
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481
EUR
562.53
RUB
7.62
Show news feed
Grigori Martirosyan and Artsvik Minasyan discuss development of small and medium entrepreneurship
Grigori Martirosyan and Artsvik Minasyan discuss development of small and medium entrepreneurship
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

Minister of state of Karabakh Grigori Martirosyan received on Monday Armenia’s minister of economic development and investments Artsvik Minasyan, the Artsakh state ministry reported.

Welcoming the guest, the state minister attached importance to the harmonization of economic development programs and ongoing reforms in Artsakh and Armenia.

Minister Minasyan introduced the priorities of his delegation’s visit to Artsakh and informed that they include the international export of Artsakh products, exchange of experience on development of infrastructures and proper realization of Artsakh tourism products.

Grigori Martirosyan positively assessed these initiatives and attached importance to the joint improvement of state programs directed for promotion and development of small and medium entrepreneurship.

At the end of the meeting the officials exchanged views on the development of some Artsakh tourism directions.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Bako Sahakyan, Artsvik Minasyan discuss economic cooperation
A range of issues related to the economic cooperation between the two Armenian states and the development of tourism were discussed during the meeting...
 Karabakh MP Arsen Arstamyan submits resignation letter
I announce that MP Arsen Arstamyan on July 23 has submitted resignation letter...
 Karabakh President receives François Rochebloine
The President acknowledged François Rochebloine's contribution to the development and expansion of the Artsakh-France and Armenian-French ties...
 President: Karabakh foreign office accomplished a path full of difficulties and challenges
Bako Sahakyan congratulated on the 25th anniversary of the Artsakh Republic Ministry of Foreign Affairs…
 Zakharova: Any constructive contact initiated by the parties should serve for settlement of Karabakh conflict
Moscow welcomes any constructive contact between the parties regarding the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict...
 Karabakh President meets with representatives of NGOs, education, science and sport spheres
Bako Sahakyan within the frameworks of the consultations around inter-political and foreign policy issues had meetings...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news