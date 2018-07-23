News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
July 24
USD
481
EUR
562.53
RUB
7.62
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
July 24
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481
EUR
562.53
RUB
7.62
Show news feed
Bako Sahakyan, Artsvik Minasyan discuss economic cooperation
Bako Sahakyan, Artsvik Minasyan discuss economic cooperation
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT.- Karabakh President Bako Sahakyan on July 23 received Armenia’s minister of economic development and investments Artsvik Minasyan, the Artsakh Presidential Office reported.

A range of issues related to the economic cooperation between the two Armenian states and the development of tourism were discussed during the meeting.

Artsakh Republic minister of economy and industrial infrastructures Levon Grigoryan, minister of culture, youth affairs and tourism Lernik Hovhannisyan attended the meeting.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Türkçe
Print
Read more:
All
Grigori Martirosyan and Artsvik Minasyan discuss development of small and medium entrepreneurship
At the end of the meeting the officials exchanged views on the development of some Artsakh tourism directions...
 Karabakh MP Arsen Arstamyan submits resignation letter
I announce that MP Arsen Arstamyan on July 23 has submitted resignation letter...
 Karabakh President receives François Rochebloine
The President acknowledged François Rochebloine's contribution to the development and expansion of the Artsakh-France and Armenian-French ties...
 President: Karabakh foreign office accomplished a path full of difficulties and challenges
Bako Sahakyan congratulated on the 25th anniversary of the Artsakh Republic Ministry of Foreign Affairs…
 Zakharova: Any constructive contact initiated by the parties should serve for settlement of Karabakh conflict
Moscow welcomes any constructive contact between the parties regarding the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict...
 Karabakh President meets with representatives of NGOs, education, science and sport spheres
Bako Sahakyan within the frameworks of the consultations around inter-political and foreign policy issues had meetings...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news