Armenia diaspora minister heading to Cyprus

A delegation from Armenia, and led by Minister of Diaspora Mkhitar Hayrapetyan, will be in Cyprus, from Tuesday to Friday, the minister himself informed on Facebook.
Hayrapetyan noted that he had received the respective invitation from Fotis Fotiou, Cyprus Presidential Commissioner responsible for the Humanitarian affairs and Overseas Cypriots issues, to participate in the international conference of Cypriots, as well as to the third Armenia-Cyprus-Greece meeting about diaspora issues.
“I will meet with President Nicos Anastasiades of Cyprus,” he added, in particular.
Also, Mkhitar Hayrapetyan will meet with representatives of the local Armenian community organizations.