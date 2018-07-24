Mexican journalist killed in suburbs of capital

Honored journalist, 80-year-old Luis Perez Garcia was killed in a suburb of Mexico City in his own house during a robbery, RIA Novosti reported referring to the Mexican Federation of the Association of Journalists.
According to the source, after the robbery, the attackers set fire to the house. The journalist's body was found under the wreckage after the firemen's work. Initially, the experts assumed that Perez Garcia died of suffocation and burns, however the examination revealed violent causes of death.
Perez Garcia headed the publication of Encuesta de Hoy for more than 30 years, he was participating in public life of the country.
Twelve journalists were killed in Mexico in 2017, and since early 2018 - already 10. Since 2000, 197 journalists were killed, 20 are missing, and about 50 cases of attacks on media buildings were recorded.