News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
July 24
USD
481
EUR
562.53
RUB
7.62
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
July 24
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481
EUR
562.53
RUB
7.62
Show news feed
Mexican journalist killed in suburbs of capital
Mexican journalist killed in suburbs of capital
Region:World News
Theme: Society, Incidents

Honored journalist, 80-year-old Luis Perez Garcia was killed in a suburb of Mexico City in his own house during a robbery, RIA Novosti reported referring to the Mexican Federation of the Association of Journalists.

According to the source, after the robbery, the attackers set fire to the house. The journalist's body was found under the wreckage after the firemen's work. Initially, the experts assumed that Perez Garcia died of suffocation and burns, however the examination revealed violent causes of death.

Perez Garcia headed the publication of Encuesta de Hoy for more than 30 years, he was participating in public life of the country.

Twelve journalists were killed in Mexico in 2017, and since early 2018 - already 10. Since 2000, 197 journalists were killed, 20 are missing, and about 50 cases of attacks on media buildings were recorded.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Reuters: at least 60 killed in Greece wildfires
“The number of dead is rising…
 At least 50 killed in Greece fires
156 people were injured, including many children…
 Boulder falls from Jerusalem's Western Wall
A great miracle occurred when a stone weighing about 100 kilos fell near the worshipper and did not hurt her...
 Explosion occurs in Ankara
Other details of the incident are not specified...
 Homeless men set on fire in Berlin
The injured were given emergency help at scene…
 France, Kazakhstan nationals are robbed in Armenia
A criminal case has been filed into this incident…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news