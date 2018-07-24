News
Iran’s FM on Trump’s warnings: Color us unimpressed
Iran’s FM on Trump’s warnings: Color us unimpressed
Region:World News, Iran
Theme: Politics

The Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif commented on the US President Donald Trump’s warnings on Tehran.

According to Zarif, Iran has heard "more civilized” threats for 40 years.

"COLOR US UNIMPRESSED: The world heard even harsher bluster a few months ago. And Iranians have heard them —albeit more civilized ones—for 40 yrs. We’ve been around for millennia & seen fall of empires, incl our own, which lasted more than the life of some countries. BE CAUTIOUS!” Javad Zarif tweeted
