Armenia Parliament factions continue debates on election law amendments

The National Assembly (NA) working group on making amendments to the Electoral Code of Armenia, and which comprises representatives from the four parliamentary factions, on Tuesday resumed its regular meeting.
Debates on the electoral system model as well as the installation of video cameras at election precincts were discussed during the previous two sessions.
At the previous meetings, all four NA factions as well as Daniel Ioannisyan, secretary of the electoral reform commission adjunct to the Prime Minister, had presented their respective recommendations. In addition, Ioannisyan had submitted the proposals that were debated on at the aforesaid commission.