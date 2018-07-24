Levon Mnatsakanyan: Military cars found at Manvel Grigoryan’s place are not Karabakh army’s

The military automobiles, which were found at the place of Manvel Grigoryan, do not belong to the Artsakh defense army.
Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) Minister of Defense and Defense Army Commander, Levon Mnatsakanyan, on Tuesday stated about the above-said at a press conference in capital city Stepanakert. He noted this reflecting on the military vehicles that were found at the house of National Assembly “Republican Party of Armenia” Faction MP and Yerkrapah (Defender of the Land) Volunteer Union (YVU) Board’s now ex-Chairman, General Manvel Grigoryan.
“There was a material on the internet, where the benefactors of the [Armenian] community of Astrakhan [city in Russia] announced that they were giving those [military] vehicles to the YVU so they can use those vehicles,” Mnatsakanyan stated. “The vehicles donated to the [Artsakh] Defense Army are on the balance [sheet] of the Defense Army.”
Manvel Grigoryan was arrested on June 19. He is charged with unlawfully keeping weapons and ammunition, and committing large-scale embezzlement. In particular, it is about the embezzlement of the aid that was sent during the days of the four-day war in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh), in April 2016.