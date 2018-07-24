Pence: Trump will not abolish ICD

The US Immigration and Customs Police (ICE) will not be abolished until Donald Trump is in office, the US Vice President Mike Pence said at a meeting with Republican Party activists in Philadelphia.
“Well, I’ll make you a promise: With President Donald Trump in the White House and these strong Republican majorities in Congress, we will never abolish ICE. We will stand by them and give them the support they deserve,” the White House reported quoting Pence.
According to him, the employees of the department detained over 127 thousand illegal migrants involved in crimes, and also saved about a thousand immigrant children in 2017.