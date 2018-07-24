News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
July 24
USD
481
EUR
562.53
RUB
7.62
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
July 24
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481
EUR
562.53
RUB
7.62
Show news feed
Iran ready to retaliate if US blocks oil exports from country
Iran ready to retaliate if US blocks oil exports from country
Region:World News, Iran
Theme: Economics

Iran would retaliate if the United States blocked oil exports from the country, said Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Bahram Ghasemi.

If the US wants to take serious steps in this regard, they will face the resolute opposition from the Iran, IRNA reported referring to the spokesperson.

Earlier, the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that Washington would continue to work with the countries, importing Iranian oil in order to hold them off.

The US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, in his turn, said that the US can make exceptions for some countries that have not time to abandon Iranian oil before the introduction of US sanctions.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
US intends to cut to maximum Iran’s oil imports by November
the US is ready to negotiate with the current Iranian leadership…
 Artsakh president meets with Armenia's energy minister
An enlarged consultation was held thereafter to discuss issues pertaining to the implementation of a range of strategic programs...
 Armenian President receives Iranian delegation led by energy minister
In his turn the Iranian minister conveyed to the President the warm greetings of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani...
 Azerbaijan sets up commission to investigate massive blackout
The accident affected the operation of the state facilities...
 World oil prices dropping
Trading data show that…
 Trump, Saudi king agree to stabilize oil markets with production boost
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news