Iran ready to retaliate if US blocks oil exports from country

Iran would retaliate if the United States blocked oil exports from the country, said Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Bahram Ghasemi.
If the US wants to take serious steps in this regard, they will face the resolute opposition from the Iran, IRNA reported referring to the spokesperson.
Earlier, the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that Washington would continue to work with the countries, importing Iranian oil in order to hold them off.
The US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, in his turn, said that the US can make exceptions for some countries that have not time to abandon Iranian oil before the introduction of US sanctions.