Tuesday
July 24
MOD: Mortality cases down in Karabakh army
MOD: Mortality cases down in Karabakh army
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

The cases of deaths have reduced in the Artsakh army.

Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) Minister of Defense and Defense Army Commander, Levon Mnatsakanyan, on Tuesday stated the aforesaid at a press conference in capital city Stepanakert.

“The death incidents in the army have dropped by around 40 percent,” the minister said. “[But] I can’t publicize [respective] numbers.”

Mnatsakanyan added that everything was being done to rule out the incidents occurring in the Artsakh army, and due to interpersonal relations.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
