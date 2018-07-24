MOD: Mortality cases down in Karabakh army

The cases of deaths have reduced in the Artsakh army.
Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) Minister of Defense and Defense Army Commander, Levon Mnatsakanyan, on Tuesday stated the aforesaid at a press conference in capital city Stepanakert.
“The death incidents in the army have dropped by around 40 percent,” the minister said. “[But] I can’t publicize [respective] numbers.”
Mnatsakanyan added that everything was being done to rule out the incidents occurring in the Artsakh army, and due to interpersonal relations.