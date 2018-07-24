Karabakh army chief: We have chance to paralyze Azerbaijan economy

Reuters: at least 60 killed in Greece wildfires

Karabakh MOD: Military positions were furnished even before April 2016 war

Iran ready to retaliate if US blocks oil exports from country

MOD: Mortality cases down in Karabakh army

Yerevan ranks 4th among top CIS cities for summer trips

Armenia Parliament factions continue debates on election law amendments

Pence: Trump will not abolish ICD

Mnatsakanyan: Armenia PM and defense minister’s sons, who are serving in Karabakh, are physically ready

Mexican journalist killed in suburbs of capital

Armenia embassy opens hotline for fellow citizens affected by fires in Greece

Iran’s FM on Trump’s warnings: Color us unimpressed

At least 50 killed in Greece fires

Levon Mnatsakanyan: Military cars found at Manvel Grigoryan’s place are not Karabakh army’s

Karabakh MOD: There had not been such calm situation at Line of Contact

U.S. Congress members plan to submit Trump written petition urging him to meet with Armenia PM

Newspaper: Armenia second President’s questioning to be video recorded?

Armenia diaspora minister heading to Cyprus

Armenia ambassador to US: Pashinyan-Trump talk matter is on State Department discussion agenda

More than 5000 participants from 35 countries: Sevan Startup Summit 2018 kicks off

Minister Suren Papikyan visits Tavush province: Firmness of border depends on viable community

Armenian Defense Minister and German Ambassador discuss issues of bilateral cooperation

Trump says he "gave up nothing' at summit with Putin in

EU seeks solution to Italy’s concerns over migrant mission

Grigori Martirosyan and Artsvik Minasyan discuss development of small and medium entrepreneurship

Bako Sahakyan, Artsvik Minasyan discuss economic cooperation

Karabakh MP Arsen Arstamyan submits resignation letter

Trump says he’s “very happy” with pace of North Korea’s denuclearization

Boulder falls from Jerusalem's Western Wall

Explosion occurs in Ankara

Putin, Pashinyan discuss Eurasian Union over phone

Dollar goes up in Armenia

Homeless men set on fire in Berlin

France, Kazakhstan nationals are robbed in Armenia

Putin and Lukashenko hold phone talks over Eurasian Union

Ashotyan: Armenia parliament will be demanding toward government to implement agreement with EU

5 people injured in Armenian road accident

Iran’s Foreign Minister slams Pompeo's statements

Trump's job-approval rating grows despite criticism

Armenia defense minister is appointed board of trustees’ chairman of Insurance Foundation for Servicemen

Russian military base in Armenia kicks off large-scale exercises

5 burned bodies found in Mexico

Armenia PM assistant: Offenses totaling about $61,210,150 are revealed, from May 8 to July 20

Bitcoin trading near $8.000 mark

Person jumps into river from Yerevan bridge

US intends to cut to maximum Iran’s oil imports by November

Armenia participation in peacekeeping missions is discussed at UN

French President to reorganize his office after bodyguard scandal

Axios: French President told Trump he read his “the Art of the Deal”

Catholicos of All Armenians departs for Moscow

Armenia President to Egypt counterpart: Cooperation will continue

Pompeo compares Iran government to mafia

Person who jumped from Yerevan bridge is identified

Russia “meddling” in US elections is slander, says Trump

Armenia State Oversight Service chief: We will close era of the well-known “privileged”

Trump: If Iran continues to threaten US, it will “suffer consequences”

Vietnam storm kills dozens of people, thousands of animals (PHOTOS)

Armenia Investigative Committee new chief: No constraint in calling former officials for questioning

Explosion occurs at Kabul airport

Syria, South Ossetia establish diplomatic relations

Young man jumps from Yerevan bridge

MOD on Armenia citizen who entered Azerbaijan: We are working in 3 directions

Armenia MOD: Program with $200mn loan agreement is fully implemented

Armenia Investigative Committee not ruling out reopening of cases into soldiers who died in peaceful conditions

Some of provisions of agreement on status of Russian border troops in Armenia can be reviewed

Armenia Investigative Committee chief: We are ready to answer for any case where there will be unlawfulness

Rouhani warns US to avoid war with Iran

Quakes hit southern Iran

Person jumps from Yerevan bridge

Margarita Simonyan says Ecuador plans to hand Assange over to UK

$2,100,000 bail not paid yet for Armenia former ranking security official’s release

UK warns about not paying divorce bill to EU, without agreeing trade deal

Armenia official dismisses reports about Acemoğlu demanding money from government

Attorney: Manvel Grigoryan is in very bad health condition

LA Mayor informs about death of woman from among hostages in grocery store

Davit Tonoyan visits on-duty troops at south-western border

Armenian defense ministry spokesperson posts photos showing Ordubad (PHOTOS)

Putin, Macron discuss implementation of joint initiative on humanitarian aid to Syria

Former Spanish king accused of corruption

4-year-old boy accidentally shoots, kills 2-year-old cousin

Karabakh reports 150 individual ceasefire violations from Azerbaijan in one week

Newspaper: Angela Merkel to visit Armenia in August

First Deputy PM: Government expects support of democratic states

Trump signs law on promoting human rights in North Korea

Trump blasts media as 'hypocrites' for saying he's 'too nice' to Putin

NASA awards its highest honor to Yervant Terzian

UN security council united on denuclearization of North Korea

Trump calls for Turkey to release US pastor accused of spying

Pompeo hopes that Trump and Putin will meet in Washington this fall

Trump accuses China and EU of manipulating their currencies

Pompeo says North Korea must take 'concrete actions' before sanctions eased

US Senators propose bill to restrict international development loans to Turkey

Switalski: €110 million waiting in "fridge" and their use depends only on Armenia

Prankster Vovan says why choice fell on Pashinyan

Armenian defense minister, Russian military officials discuss details of village incident

Armenian national security boss, Japanese ambassador discuss cooperation between special agencies

Armenian President visits prominent painter Minas Avetisyan’s studio (PHOTOS)

Yerevan court sets $2,100,000 bail for release of Vachagan Ghazaryan

‘Architects of Denial’ team to be honored at 2018 ANCA-WR gala