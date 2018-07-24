Karabakh MOD: Military positions were furnished even before April 2016 war

Work has been done toward furnishing at the military positions, even before the four-day war in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh), in April 2016.
Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) Minister of Defense and Defense Army Commander, Levon Mnatsakanyan, on Tuesday said about the aforementioned at a press conference in capital city Stepanakert.
“(…) simply, larger-scale work should be done after the April war,” Mnatsakanyan stressed. “Furnishing works are underway ever since 2015, when I came [to the post of Artsakh] Defense Minister.”