Austria criticizes US intention to invite Trump’s interpreter to Congress

President of the Austrian Union of translators UNIVERSITAS Austria Dagmar Jenner criticized the intention of US congressmen to call the State Department interpreter Marina Gross, who was present during Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin’s close meeting to appear at the committee, TASS reported.
According to her, this proposal causes extreme concern and harms professional ethics.
Confidentiality and impartiality is an integral part of our profession, she said adding: “If we did not follow our honest professional obligation to preserve secrecy, then any confidential negotiations on business or diplomacy will make no sense.”
According to the head of the Austrian Association of Translators, there has never been a precedent in Austrian practice for an interpreter to be summoned for questioning before special committees of the Austrian Parliament.
Earlier, members of the US Democratic Party demanded an interpreter, who was present at the negotiations between Trump and Putin in Helsinki, to disclose the details of the conversation between the two leaders.
Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin had a 2-hours meeting on July 16 in Helsinki. During the talks, only the leaders’ interpreters were present.