US envoy to UN: Russia never will be friend of US
US envoy to UN: Russia never will be friend of US
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

The US treats Russia and the Russian leadership with distrust and will never trust Moscow, the U.S. ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley told Christian Broadcasting Network.

“We don’t trust Russia. We don’t trust Putin. We never will. They’re never going to be our friend. That’s just a fact,” the Hill reported quoting Haley

“But what I do think is, whether it’s the president sitting down with (North Korean leader) Kim, or whether the president sits down with Putin, those are things that have to happen,” the diplomat added.
