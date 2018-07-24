$2,100,000 bail is paid for Armenia former ranking security official’s release

YEREVAN – The 1bn-dram (approx. $2,100,000) bail, which the court had set for former ranking security official Vachagan Ghazaryan’s release from pre-trial detention, has been paid.

The Special Investigation Service (SIS) of Armenia has informed about the aforesaid to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

According to our information, Ghazaryan has been released from custody.

Vachagan Ghazaryan, who is charged with illicit enrichment, pleads innocent.

In his attorney’s words, Ghazaryan has not yet given testimony in the case, and he has only given some explanations.

Until May 17, Vachagan Ghazaryan served as First Deputy Director of the State Protection Service; while in office, he was in charge of the security detail of then President Serzh Sargsyan.

On June 25, Ghazaryan was detained by the National Security Service (NSS) and placed under arrest. Two days later, he was charged for illicit enrichment and false asset declaration. He was remanded in custody pending trial on June 28.

Ghazaryan had carried about $500,000 in cash on him at the time of his arrest. He claimed that he had withdrawn the money from a bank, and with the purpose of returning it to its real owner—but without mentioning a name. Another $50,000 were discovered in his car.

The NSS said it had intelligence reports that Ghazaryan was planning to withdraw an additional $3,000,000 from his and his wife’s bank accounts.

Vachagan Ghazaryan was detained for two months.