MES: 6072 emergencies recorded in Armenia in first half of 2018
MES: 6072 emergencies recorded in Armenia in first half of 2018
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

In the first half of 2018,  6072 emergencies were recorded in Armenia, of which 59.4% were technological, 38.2% - social and biological and 2.5% - natural, Head of Crisis Management Center of the Armenian Ministry of Emergency Situations, Hovhannes Khangeldyan told reporters.

According to him, the number of accidents for the first half of 2018 compared to the same period last year increased by three. A total of 164 people died during this time, while Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia saved 116 people.

“Accidents, fires and poisoning are accounted for 92.1%,” Khangeldyan noted adding that compared to the first half of 2017, the number of road accidents increased by 212, while the number of deaths and injuries as a result of the road accidents also increased.

Commenting  on fire emergencies, Hovhannes Khangeldyan noted that comparing to the same period of the last tear, their number decreased by 7.7%, however, there was a dynamic growth in June and July.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
