Tuesday
July 24
Tuesday
July 24
Dollar drops in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 480.81/$1 in Armenia on Tuesday; this is down by AMD 0.19 from Monday, informed the press service of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 562.21 (down by AMD  0.32), that of one British pound totaled AMD 630.63 (down by AMD 0.44), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 7.66 (up by AMD 0.04) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 239.37, AMD 18,935.77 and AMD 12,815.01, respectively.
