Armenia's government starts development of 2019 state budget draft

The Armenian government has started the development works of the 2019 state budget draft, the government reported.

In particular, the ministries and other state agencies are presenting their proposals on the preliminary version of the text part of the 2019 state budget draft law.

The 2019 state budget is drafted with the format of program budgeting.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated that focus must be paid on the content of the programs and highlighted the need to increase the efficiency of budget expenditures.