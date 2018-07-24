News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
July 24
USD
480.81
EUR
562.21
RUB
7.66
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
July 24
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.81
EUR
562.21
RUB
7.66
Show news feed
Armenia's government starts development of 2019 state budget draft
Armenia's government starts development of 2019 state budget draft
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

The Armenian government has started the development works of the 2019 state budget draft, the government reported.

In particular, the ministries and other state agencies are presenting their proposals on the preliminary version of the text part of the 2019 state budget draft law.

The 2019 state budget is drafted with the format of program budgeting.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated that focus must be paid on the content of the programs and highlighted the need to increase the efficiency of budget expenditures.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
Print
Read more:
All
Dollar drops in Armenia
The euro exchange rate also went down in the country…
 Menu.am with Armenia Diaspora Youth (PHOTOS)
An interview with the Minister of Diaspora of Armenia, Mkhitar Hayrapetyan, and the director of Menu.am, Sevada Baghdyan, about the “Ari Tun” (Come Home) project…
 Dollar goes up in Armenia
The euro exchange rate also rose in the country…
 Armenia PM assistant: Offenses totaling about $61,210,150 are revealed, from May 8 to July 20
As a result of the anticorruption measures by the new government…
 Dollar is stable in Armenia
The euro exchange rate has risen in the country…
 Armenia PM presents his government’s economic policy: We will do it without shocks
I believe that it is our fault, to some extent, that we did not comment in detail on what kind of an economic policy the government is conducting…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news