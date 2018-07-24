News
Ara Babloyan extends condolences to Greek counterpart
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics, Incidents

YEREVAN.- Speaker of the Parliament of Armenia Ara Babloyan sent a letter of condolences to Speaker of the Parliament of Greece Nikolaos Voutsis over the wildfires near Athens which claimed dozens of human lives, the Armenian Parliament reported.

The letter says: “Your excellency,

We have learnt with a deep sorrow about the multiple human losses caused by the wildfires in Attika region. On behalf of the Armenian Parliament and personally myself, I extend deepest condolences to you and the relatives of the victims.

We extend our support to the brotherly people of Greece by sharing the grief of the relatives of the victims and wishing speedy recovery to the injured”.

 
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
