Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan to leave for St. Petersburg on July 26

YEREVAN.- Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will leave for St. Petersburg on July 26 with a two-day working visit.
From 26 to 27 July, a meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council chaired by Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev will take place in St Petersburg, with the participation of Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.
The meeting will focus on issues of digital development among the Eurasian Economic Union member states, interaction in energy and transport, industrial and customs cooperation, and improving the Eurasian Economic Union’s regulatory and legal framework.