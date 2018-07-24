Trump says US ready to make 'real deal' with Iran

U.S. President Donald Trump Tuesday said the United States is ready to make a “real deal” with Iran just days after he threatened the country “will suffer consequences the likes of which few throughout history have ever suffered before,” Politico reported.
“Iran is not the same country anymore, that I can say,” Trump said during the VFW National Convention in Kansas City, Missouri. “And we’ll see what happens, but we’re ready to make a real deal, not the deal that was done by the previous administration which was a disaster.”