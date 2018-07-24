Greek government allocates € 20 million to help victims of wildfires

The Greek government has allocated € 20 million for emergency assistance to victims of catastrophic forest fires that occurred on Monday near Athens, official representative of the office Dimitris Tzanakopulos said following the results of a government meeting on this topic chaired by Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, TASS reported.
"The funds will come from both state and private entities, as there is a great desire to express solidarity both inside and outside the country," the official representative said.