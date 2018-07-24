News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
July 25
USD
480.81
EUR
562.21
RUB
7.66
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
July 25
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.81
EUR
562.21
RUB
7.66
Show news feed
Greek government allocates € 20 million to help victims of wildfires
Greek government allocates € 20 million to help victims of wildfires
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

The Greek government has allocated € 20 million for emergency assistance to victims of catastrophic forest fires that occurred on Monday near Athens, official representative of the office Dimitris Tzanakopulos said following the results of a government meeting on this topic chaired by Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, TASS reported.

"The funds will come from both state and private entities, as there is a great desire to express solidarity both inside and outside the country," the official representative said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian soldier found dead in military position
Investigation is underway to clarify the details of the incident...
 Ara Babloyan extends condolences to Greek counterpart
We extend our support to the brotherly people of Greece by sharing the grief of the relatives of the victims and wishing speedy recovery to the injured...
 Wildfires kill at least 74 near Athens
Greece is going through an unspeakable tragedy...
 Armenian President sends condolence letter to Greek counterpart
President extended deep condolences and support to the Greek counterpart...
 Armenia PM to Greece counterpart: I wish speedy recovery to the injured
Nikol Pashinyan sent a message of condolences to Alexis Tsipras, on the large-scale fires nearby Athens…
 $2,100,000 bail is paid for Armenia former ranking security official’s release
Ghazaryan has been released from custody…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news