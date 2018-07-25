There was no word about the coalition: Arayik Harutyunyan

YEREVAN.- Armenian Minister of education and science Arayik Harutyunyan wants the Mayor of Yerevan to solve the problems of ordinary citizens.
"In the program we want to see what we were trying to change over the past year when we were members of the Yerevan Council of Elders - transport, schools, kindergartens and garbage disposal. Everything that an ordinary citizen wants. I will try to find a candidate who will offer the most optimal solution to these problems, "he told reporters after the session of the Civil Contract party on July 24.
Asked whether there can be a coalition with other forces, Arayik Harutyunyan replied: "It is possible to involve some forces, but there is no word about coalition."