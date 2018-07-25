Pompeo: N. Korea rocket test site being dismantled

The reports, according to which North Korea has started the dismantling works at the test site being used in order to develop the engines for ballistic missiles, are consistent with a commitment which Kim Jong Un assumed during US President Donald Trump’s summit with the North Korean leader, in June.
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo stated about the aforesaid, reported the Voice of America.
Pompeo added, during his joint news conference Tuesday with the Australian minister for defense, that they were pressuring so that, in accordance with Kim Jong Un’s commitment, the inspectors would be on location during the dismantling of this old test stand.