News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
July 25
USD
480.88
EUR
562.77
RUB
7.64
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
July 25
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.88
EUR
562.77
RUB
7.64
Show news feed
Newspaper: Russia decides to raise natural gas price for Armenia
Newspaper: Russia decides to raise natural gas price for Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Economics

YEREVAN. – Russia has already made a political decision to increase the natural gas tariff for Armenia at the end of the year, when the gas contract with Armenia will conclude, according to Hraparak (Square) newspaper.  

“One of the Russian analysts told us: ‘So that this step of Russia will not be interpreted as unfriendly toward its EAEU [(Eurasian Economic Union)] partner Armenia, Russia will increase the gas price for Belarus as well. [But,] subsequently, it will be lowered for Belarus—with retrospective schemes, whereas it will remain the same for Armenia because here it’s not that they [Moscow] no longer trust Armenia’s new authorities, but they are bewildered in connection with several matters, about which they are not afraid to inform the high-level guests who have arrived to Russia from Armenia.

“Those in Armenia should not forget and not be inspired by Georgia’s example. The West didn’t give especially grants, [but] it gave loans to Georgia. And today, Georgia’s external debt—unlike Armenia’s [$]7 billion—is [$]14 billion. Today, Georgia is without Ossetia and Abkhazia. And the country’s real leader, [ex-Prime Minister and tycoon Bidzina] Ivanishvili, is the owner of 6 percent of [Russia’s] Gazprom [company]; it means that he is a Russian ‘boy,’” Hraparak wrote.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Russia Culture Minister: Russia, Armenia can create Cinema Foundation for joint projects
a fund with a common capital could act as a customer for both production…
 Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan to leave for St. Petersburg on July 26
Russian military base in Armenia kicks off large-scale exercises
More than 3,000 servicemen will take part in them…
 Armenia MOD: Program with $200mn loan agreement is fully implemented
Russia has completely provided the respective weapons to Armenia…
 Some of provisions of agreement on status of Russian border troops in Armenia can be reviewed
The Armenian defense minister said these documents are not written on stone…
 Armenian defense minister, Russian military officials discuss details of village incident
Several issues of mutual interest of Armenian-Russian military cooperation were discussed...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news