Andrzej Kasprzyk: Some details remain to be agreed upon in connection with expansion of my office

In recent months, the Armenian side has repeatedly reported about mobilization of Azerbaijani troops near the line of contact with Nagorno-Karabakh and movements in the neutral zone in the Nakhchivan section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. In this regard, the Armenian News - NEWS.am correspondent asked the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk to comment on the situation.

Tension on the Nakhchivan section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border has increased recently. Is any monitoring planned in this direction?

My Office has conducted a number of monitoring exercises on the Nakhichevan section of the border in recent years.

We continue to do our utmost to visit all of those parts of the border and of the Line of Contact that are affected by reported ceasefire violations.

How do you assess the situation when one of the parties cuts the neutral zone, moves positions and uses it as propaganda and militaristic rhetoric? In general, how important, in your opinion, is to refrain from encroachments in neutral territory? It is not for the first month that the Armenian side is reporting about mobilization of Azerbaijani troops at the borders of Armenia and on the line of contact with Nagorno-Karabakh. How do you assess these reports?

Any such violations as well as activities which lead to an increase in tension or which increase the risks of military miscalculations in frontline areas should be avoided.

We can regrettable note that from year to year the number of violations of the ceasefire regime is growing. How can you get the parties to comply with the arrangements?

Having said that, in the past few months, the sides have reported relatively low levels of ceasefire violations. The sides also did not report any use of more lethal weapons such as mortars and grenade launchers.

The issue of pulling back the snipers from the front line was actively discussed in the past. Is it possible?

This stable situation on the front lines and a low level of casualties creates a better perspective for the renewed dialogue. Our Office continues to regularly monitor the front lines with the continued support of the sides, enabling us to fulfil our mandated tasks.

At what stage is the issue of expanding your office?

After the Presidents’ agreed to the expansion of my Office, the details were discussed in Krakow in January 2018 by the Foreign Ministers. They agreed in principle to the concept paper for the implementation of the expansion, but still some details remain to be agreed upon.

My staff and I stand ready to support the sides in implementing any agreed confidence-building measures.