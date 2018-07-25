Bitcoin trading near $8.500 mark

Bitcoin, the most popular cryptocurrency in the world, rise in value up to $8.500.
According to CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin went up by 5.12%, up to $8.321, while at the Binance, the cryptocurrency went up in value by 4.77% up to $8.414 thousands.
Other popular crypto-currencies are also rising: Ethereum went up by 4.25%, to 478.53 dollars, Ripple - by 2.8%, to 0.459 dollars, Bitcoin Cash - by 5.86%, to 854.05 dollars. The market capitalization of the Crypto-currency is currently 302.3 billion dollars with Bitcoin accounting for 47.3% of the total market.