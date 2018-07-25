News
Greek authorities to allocate 20 million euros for victims of wildfires (PHOTOS)
Greek authorities to allocate 20 million euros for victims of wildfires (PHOTOS)
Region:World News
Theme: Society, Incidents

The Greek authorities will allocate 20 million euros from the state investment program to help those affected by the wildfires, Sputnik Greece reported.

The Greek government also has taken a number of measures to help the victims, said the official representative of the Greek government Dimitris Tzanakopulos, adding that the measures will affect the tax obligations of citizens living in the areas affected by the disaster.

A special bank account will be opened where funds can be transferred for the elimination of the consequences of fires, the source said.

Tzanakopulos added that the main package of measures to support the affected families, as well as the amount of compensation payments will be announced after a full assessment of the consequences of the fires.

As reported earlier, over 74 people have been killed and more than 150 injured after wildfires swept through a small resort town near Athens.

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras announced a three-day mourning for the dead in the country, while the Greek prosecutor's office began investigating the causes of the fires.
