US exposes criminal group including Azerbaijanis
US exposes criminal group including Azerbaijanis
Region:World News, Azerbaijan
Theme: Incidents

US law enforcement agencies has exposed an organized criminal group, including Azerbaijani citizens engaged in automobile fraud, RIA Novosti reported.

The group consisted of 25 people: 2 citizens of Ukraine, 2 natives of Latvia, 4 from Azerbaijan, 7 citizens of Russia, 5 citizens of Georgia, and 3 Kazakhs as well as US and Turkey’s natives.

Several members of the gang were arrested in Michigan and Florida on Tuesday, and 11 people - in New York.

The criminals were reportedly hiding with the money they received from citizens who wanted to buy cars. The criminals opened front companies, where US citizens transferred about 4.5 million dollars.

The members of the organized crime group are accused of conspiracy to commit fraud, and face up to 30 years of imprisonment. In addition, criminals are charged with conspiracy to launder money, prescribed up to 20 years in prison.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
