PM to military education institutions’ graduates:Armenia army of tomorrow will no longer be as it was yesterday (PHOTOS)
The Armenian army of tomorrow will no longer be as it was yesterday.

The Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, on Wednesday stated the aforementioned in his address during the graduation ceremony for the 2017/18 academic year graduates of military education institutions.

“The Armenian army tomorrow will no longer be as it was yesterday because tomorrow, the Armenian army will have many of you (…) as serving officer, commander, whereas yesterday, the Armenian army didn’t have you as such, in that status,” Pashinyan noted, in particular. “Also tomorrow, high-ranking [military] officers will get new appointments with a higher status, whereas yesterday, the situation in the army was completely different.”
