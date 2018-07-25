News
PM Pashinyan: Armenian people have won the war
PM Pashinyan: Armenian people have won the war
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


I see our future victories in your eyes.

The Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, on Wednesday said the abovementioned in his remarks during the graduation ceremony for the 2017/18 academic year graduates of military education institutions, and addressing these graduates.

“The Armenian people have won the war, the Armenian people have won in state building, and the Armenian people have won in establishing their rule in their country; and no one—from outside or inside—can and will dare to take away that victory from the people’s hands,” Pashinyan noted, in particular. “And you are the number one, the most important defenders of that victory.”
