4 people detained in Greece for looting amid wildfires
4 people detained in Greece for looting amid wildfires
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

The Greek police detained four people on suspicion of looting amid wildfires in a small resort town near Athens, RIA Novosti reported referring to Sputnik Greece.

According to the source, four people aged between 22 and 26 were detained in the village of Neos Voutzas after they entered the house to the evacuees following the fire.

As reported earlier, over 74 people have been killed and more than 150 injured after wildfires swept through a small resort town near Athens.

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras announced a three-day mourning for the dead in the country, while the Greek prosecutor's office began investigating the causes of the fires.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
