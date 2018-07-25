White House to stop publish statements on Trump's calls

The White House decided to stop publishing statements on Trump’s telephone talks with his foreign counterparts, CNN reported.
The White House has not published such statements since the Trump called the Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in June this year when the President congratulated the head of the Hungarian government on re-election.
According to CNN, over the past few weeks, the President held phone talks with at least two foreign leaders - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. However, the US did not publish official statements on the talks.
It's unclear yet if the suspension is temporary or permanent.