Armenia Public Services Regulatory Commission chief lays down his powers

Robert Nazaryan’s term of office as Chairman of the Public Services Regulatory Commission (PSRC) of Armenia has concluded on July 1.

Nazaryan told Armenian News-NEWS.am that he served in this capacity for five years, but this term has ended, and therefore he has laid down his respective powers.

In his words, under the amended constitution, the National Assembly (NA) shall elect the new PSRC chief, who shall be nominated by the prime minister. In the past, the PM nominated this candidate, and the president appointed this official.

When asked whether he will consent if his candidacy were to be submitted to this post, Robert Nazaryan responded as follows: “If there is such a proposal, of course I’ll think [about it].”

But since the NA is on vacation at present, the PSRC will have to work without a chairman for at least until September.