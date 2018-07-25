At least 31 killed in Pakistan terror attack

Pakistan election begins with deadly suicide bombing as at least 31 were killed as the result of the suicide attack on Wednesday in Quetta, Pakistan, the Telegraph reported.

The terrorist blowed himself at one of the polling stations, where dozens of people gathered to cast their vote in the elections.

During the pre-election campaign over 200 people were killed in Pakistan.

“The military has stationed over 370,000 personnel across Pakistan to ensure security for the election, bolstered by an additional 450,000 police,” the source noted.

Over 12,500 candidates from 30 parties stand for election. The favorite to win is the ruling party of the Pakistan Muslim League led by former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. His main rival is Pakistan Tehreek-e-insanf party (Movement for Justice), led by former cricket star Imran Khan. During the election campaign, Khan made a bet on the conservative Islamists.