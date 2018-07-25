Russia Culture Minister: Russia, Armenia can create Cinema Foundation for joint projects

Russia and Armenia can create the Cinema Foundation to support joint film projects, Russian Culture Minister Vladimir Medinsky said at the meeting with his Armenian counterpart Lilit Makunts.

According to him, he has already discussed this idea with the Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan during his June visit to the country, Russian Ministry of Culture press service reported.

"We have already had joint film projects, several years ago the Earthquake came out, this year - Spitak,” said Vladimir Medinsky, adding that the two countries have a lot of interesting common ideas for joint film projects.

According to him, a fund with a common capital could act as a customer for both production and promotion of joint projects, and the mechanism for its establishment "can be very simple," "without a bureaucratic superstructure."

"It may be some kind of legal entity that has a director from both the Armenian and Russian sides and an expert council that decide which projects to support. It can be both social and commercial projects,” said the head, adding that he could allocate money to the last fund on a return basis.

Armenian Minister of Culture, in her turn, highlighted the importance of such an initiative.

"We need to understand what steps should be taken in this regard, understand the format and what resources, human and financial, are needed," she said, expressing confidence that such an organization would contribute to the emergence of new talented filmmakers.

At the end of the meeting, Russian Culture Minister invited his counterpart to take part in the VII St. Petersburg International Cultural Forum to be held from November 15 to 17 this year.