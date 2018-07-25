Germany FM: US is bigger than White House

The United States is bigger than the White House, despite the US President Donald Trump’s tweets, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas tweeted.
“For me, the USA is not an opponent but rather our most important partner and ally outside the EU. America is bigger than the White House. Trump will not change that either. He can tweet as much as he wants,” Reuters reported quoting German FM.
The US imposed duties on European steel and aluminum imports. Brussels responded by imposing duties on American goods.
Currently, Washington has threatened to impose duties on imported cars, including from the EU.