Ambassador Mikyska: Those selling weapons to Azerbaijan did not have Czech authorities’ consent

YEREVAN. – Vice President of the National Assembly of Armenia, Mikayel Melkumyan, on Wednesday met with Czech Ambassador Petr Mikyska.

First, Melkumyan presented the current political situation in Armenia.

At the ensuing talk, the interlocutors discussed the trade and economic ties as well as the opportunities and avenues for increasing trade between the two countries. Also, the diplomat informed that several Czech companies had expressed willingness to invest in the construction of a geothermal power plant in Armenia’s Vayots Dzor Province.

Separately, the Armenian parliament deputy speaker expressed his concern by the exporting of Czech-made Dana self-propelled artillery systems and RM-70 self-propelled multiple rocket launchers from Slovakia to Israel, and then from there to Azerbaijan.

Ambassador Mikyska, however, noted that those carrying out this arms sale had not had the respective consent of the Czech authorities.