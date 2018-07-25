News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
July 25
USD
480.88
EUR
562.77
RUB
7.64
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
July 25
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.88
EUR
562.77
RUB
7.64
Show news feed
Ambassador Mikyska: Those selling weapons to Azerbaijan did not have Czech authorities’ consent
Ambassador Mikyska: Those selling weapons to Azerbaijan did not have Czech authorities’ consent
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Vice President of the National Assembly of Armenia, Mikayel Melkumyan, on Wednesday met with Czech Ambassador Petr Mikyska.

First, Melkumyan presented the current political situation in Armenia.

At the ensuing talk, the interlocutors discussed the trade and economic ties as well as the opportunities and avenues for increasing trade between the two countries. Also, the diplomat informed that several Czech companies had expressed willingness to invest in the construction of a geothermal power plant in Armenia’s Vayots Dzor Province.

Separately, the Armenian parliament deputy speaker expressed his concern by the exporting of Czech-made Dana self-propelled artillery systems and RM-70 self-propelled multiple rocket launchers from Slovakia to Israel, and then from there to Azerbaijan.

Ambassador Mikyska, however, noted that those carrying out this arms sale had not had the respective consent of the Czech authorities.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
Print
Read more:
All
Andrzej Kasprzyk: Some details remain to be agreed upon in connection with expansion of my office
Any such violations should be avoided...
 Armenia MFA: OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs offer to hold Armenia-Azerbaijan FM’s meeting
”If the terms and venue of the meeting are agreed upon…
 Armenia MOD: We always await resumption of military actions
Moreover, not only by Azerbaijan…
 Armenia PM on Karabakh peace process: No approach is hardened, we need to be equivalent
If Azerbaijan will contribute to the establishment of the climate of peace, we will be equivalent to that situation…
 Armenian defense ministry spokesperson posts photos showing Ordubad (PHOTOS)
The photos were taken from Armenian positions...
 Karabakh reports 150 individual ceasefire violations from Azerbaijan in one week
Artsakh’s military said Azerbaijani forces fired more than 1300 rounds at their positions during the week...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news