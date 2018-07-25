Dollar gains ground in Armenia

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 480.81/$1 in Armenia on Wednesday; this is up by AMD 0.07 from Tuesday, informed the press service of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 562.77 (up by AMD 0.56), that of one British pound totaled AMD 632.89 (up by AMD 2.26), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 7.64 (down by AMD 0.02) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 239.79, AMD 18,991.09 and AMD 12,971.48, respectively.