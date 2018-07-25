News
Armenia PM: Paralyzing Eurasian Economic Union is not our objective
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

Tomorrow, I am heading to Saint Petersburg [(Russia)] to participate in the session of the EAEU [(Eurasian Economic Union)] Intergovernmental Council (prime ministers’ format).

Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia (RA), Nikol Pashinyan, on Wednesday wrote the aforesaid on Facebook.

“Due to the status acquired after the constitutional amendments [in Armenia], the Prime Minister of Armenia is engaged in the EAEU Supreme Economic Council—in the format of the countries’ leaders, and this matter is resolved also de jure; that is, the Prime Minister will continue representing Armenia here,” Pashinyan also wrote. “But the legal regulations of the work of the EAEU Intergovernmental Council have not yet been complied with the new text of the RA Constitution; and in case of my non-participation in the [EAEU] prime ministers’ council session, decisions can not be accepted, and the format would be paralyzed.

“Since I have declared—still in the days of the ‘Velvet Revolution’ [in Armenia]—that paralyzing the EAEU is not our objective—on the contrary, [that] we shall do everything to make our country’s membership to that organization more effective—I have made a decision to head to Saint Petersburg.”

The Eurasian Economic Union comprises Armenia Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan.
