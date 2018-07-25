US Envoy: Investors increase their interests in Armenia after velvet revolution

“Investors are watching some of the changes in the country, which they welcome. They are also watching the investigations into corruption and tax evasion that the government launched. And I can tell you US investors welcome that. They want to make sure that this investigation are done in accordance with the rule of law. They follow the processes so that anyone who do investments in good faith are not mistreated,” the Envoy noted.

According to him, it is highly important that the efforts of the Armenian Government should be aimed at ensuring the attractiveness of the investment climate for foreign investors.

There is close cooperation between Armenia and US in many fields, the Envoy said adding, that the embassy works on the deepening of cooperation.

Richard Mills also highlighted the importance of deepening and expanding trade-economic and cultural-educational cooperation.

In Brussels, Armenian Defense Minister David Tonoyan held a meeting with high-ranking representatives of the US defense ministry and discussed the possibilities for deepening cooperation in this area, the Ambassador added.