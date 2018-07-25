NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 25.07.2018

The body of soldier Jorik Petrosyan, born in 1999, was found on Tuesday in the military position located in Armenia’s south-western direction, with a fatal gunshot wound on his head, the defense ministry reported.

Investigation is underway to clarify the details of the incident.

A 3-year-old Armenian boy has fallen from the window of a building in Saint Petersburg, Russia, when he was left unattended, according to Piter.tv.

The child fell from 15 meters, but he survived the fall. The little boy is hospitalized, and he is in critical condition.

The boy was left unattended by his grandmother, who, subsequently, had called an ambulance.

The co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group proposed holding a meeting of the Armenian and Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers, Armenian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Tigran Balayan told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

According to him, there was a proposal from the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs over the new meeting of Mnatsakanyan-Mammadyarov.

”If the terms and venue of the meeting are agreed upon, we will certainly inform about it," Balayan said.

As reported earlier, the Azerbaijani MFA said a new meeting of the FM’s of Armenia and Azerbaijan may take place in September during the UN General Assembly or even earlier.

The US President Donald Trump’s meeting with the Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in New York within the UN General Assembly is under the consideration, the US Ambassador to Armenia Richard Mills told reporters on Wednesday.

According to him, both sides want to hold a meeting, however the leaders have very tight schedule, so the spare window should be found to hold a meeting between the US President and Armenian Prime Minister.

The Russian Federal Security Service border troops, which are carrying out their military service in Armenia, have detained five border trespassers, at the border with Turkey, the press service of the Russian Federal Security Service Border Guard Department in Armenia reported.

This criminal group had attempted to illegally enter Armenia. It was found out that these border trespassers are Afghan citizens.

They were handed over to Armenian law enforcement. The details of this incident are being ascertained.

Congressional defense lawmakers have officially barred deliveries of the fifth-generation F-35 Joint Strike Fighter to Turkish forces, and due to Ankara’s plan to field the Russian-made S-400 missile defense system, reported The Washington Times.

The decision was approved by both chambers of the US Congress.

This ban has been inserted into the final version of the Pentagon’s budget blueprint for the upcoming fiscal year.

But the final decision on the cancelation of F-35 shipments to Turkey will be made after the US Department of Defense report.

Several people are injured after an explosion Wednesday in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia. It was found out that the explosion had taken place at a glass workshop, and the latter’s walls had partly collapsed.

According to preliminary information, two people were hospitalized, while another person was rushed to hospital by local efforts.

The weapons and ammunition, which we will receive from the Russian Federation, are in production. The Defense Minister of Armenia, Davit Tonoyan, on Wednesday told the aforesaid to reporters at the Ministry of Defense, and during the graduation ceremony for the 2017/18 academic year graduates of military education institutions from Armenia and abroad. He noted this commenting on Armenia’s purchasing of arms, and with the $100mn loan from Russia.

And when asked whether an increase in the salaries of Armenia’s military servicemen was planned, the minister responded that although an increase in the salaries of soldiers and officers was not envisaged in 2019, the country’s military budget was to increase considerably.