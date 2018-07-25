News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
July 26
USD
480.88
EUR
562.77
RUB
7.64
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
July 26
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.88
EUR
562.77
RUB
7.64
Show news feed
SANA: Deadly suicide attack hits Syrian city of Sweida
SANA: Deadly suicide attack hits Syrian city of Sweida
Region:Middle East
Theme: Politics


 A number of citizens were martyred and others were injured on Wednesday in a terrorist suicide bombing in Sweida city.

SANA reporter in Sweida said that a terrorist suicide bomber blew himself up in the area of al-Souq in Sweida city, and as a result a number of citizens were martyred and others were injured.

The reporter added that the authorities hunted down two terrorist suicide bombers who had been wearing explosive belts and killed them before they were able to blow themselves up in the residential areas in the city.

Later, the authorities, in cooperation with the locals, killed a terrorist from Daesh (ISIS) in the area of al-Maslakh, in al-Jalaa neighborhood in the city.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
At least 31 killed in Pakistan terror attack
“The military has stationed over 370,000 personnel across Pakistan…
 Reuters: ISIS claims responsibility for Toronto shooting
The attacker “was a soldier of the Islamic State and carried out the attack…
 Explosion occurs at Kabul airport
Immediately after Afghan Vice President Abdul Rashid Dostum’s return from exile...
 128 people killed in Pakistan election rally bombing
At least 9 killed in attack on Somalia's interior ministry
At least 13 people were wounded...
 Teen convicted for widespread bomb threats at Jewish community centers
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news