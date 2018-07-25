SANA: Deadly suicide attack hits Syrian city of Sweida

A number of citizens were martyred and others were injured on Wednesday in a terrorist suicide bombing in Sweida city.
SANA reporter in Sweida said that a terrorist suicide bomber blew himself up in the area of al-Souq in Sweida city, and as a result a number of citizens were martyred and others were injured.
The reporter added that the authorities hunted down two terrorist suicide bombers who had been wearing explosive belts and killed them before they were able to blow themselves up in the residential areas in the city.
Later, the authorities, in cooperation with the locals, killed a terrorist from Daesh (ISIS) in the area of al-Maslakh, in al-Jalaa neighborhood in the city.