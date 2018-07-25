US Embassy, COAF and ministry of education and science to deepen English language learning in rural Armenia

US Ambassador to Armenia Richard Mills on July 25 signed an agreement with Armenia’s minister of education and science Arayik Harutyunyan and COAF Deputy Director Innesa Grigoryan, according to which English language learning courses will be held in rural communities through the Embassy’s English Access Microscholarship Program for a two-year term.

“This is a truly partnership under which three organizations – the Embassy, COAF and the ministry united their efforts so that the children of provinces will better know English. I am sure that they will use their new knowledge and skills for improving their life, strengthening of communities and development of the country. I am proud that we can continue this important initiative as English plays key role in our daily global market environment”, the US Ambassador said.

Minister Arayik Harutyunyan said within the framework of this program, it would be possible to improve the knowledge of English of the participants and develop capacities of English teachers by implementing the upcoming actions in provinces, especially in rural communities. “We attach importance to such cooperation in the education sphere and the assistance of the US Embassy and the COAF aimed at ensuring quality of English learning. The implementation of the program can create a platform for development of English learning methodology in schools and more effective implementation of teachers targeting training processes”, he said.

The total cost of the program is 411.000 USD, 300.000 out of which will be provided by the US Embassy and 111.000 by the COAF. The program is scheduled to be implemented until 2021.

“The Children of Armenia Fund (COAF) views education as a driving force to boost the potential of the youth and constantly improve it. In this sense teaching English is an integral part of the COAF’s educational programs, and today we are marking another major achievement together with the US Embassy and the ministry of education and science. We are happy and satisfied when we see the confidence of our students and determination to build brighter future, which is given to them in line with the knowledge of English”, Innesa Grigoryan said.

Within the frames of this initiative 500 students aged 13-18 of 15 rural communities will have an opportunity to improve their knowledge of English and develop their leadership skills. The courses will be held in schools or community centers, for instance, in COAF’s SMART center in Lori province.