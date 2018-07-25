Alexei Venediktov interviews Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan

YEREVAN.- Russian journalist, editor-in-chief, host and co-owner of the Echo of Moscow radio station, Alexei Venediktov has arrived in Yerevan and interviewed Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.
Venediktov posted the main theses voiced by Pashinyan.
"It turned out to be easier with Putin than I thought. Putin is sincere during the conversation."
"The Russian 102nd Military Base in Armenia is within the framework of Armenia's security interests."
"The threat of war with Azerbaijan is growing and Russia has all the chances to keep Aliyev away from war."
"The protection of the Armenian-Turkish and Armenian-Iranian borders by the Russian frontier guards will be maintained as it helps Armenia much."
"Pashinyan's son really "voluntarily" left for Karabakh for service.
"The parliamentary elections can be held in October, November and December. Until May. "
"We will develop atomic energy and "I hope that Russia will help build another nuclear power plant."