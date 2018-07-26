News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
July 26
USD
480.88
EUR
562.77
RUB
7.64
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
July 26
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.88
EUR
562.77
RUB
7.64
Show news feed
US issues ‘Crimea declaration’ reaffirming rejection of Russia's annexation
US issues ‘Crimea declaration’ reaffirming rejection of Russia's annexation
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

 The United States announced a formal policy reaffirming its rejection of Russia's annexation of Ukraine's Crimea Peninsula, with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo blasting Moscow for seeking “to undermine a bedrock international principle shared by democratic states,” RFE/RL reported.

“The United States reaffirms as policy its refusal to recognize the Kremlin’s claims of sovereignty over territory seized by force in contravention of international law,” said Pompeo’s statement, titled the Crimea Declaration.

“In concert with allies, partners, and the international community, the United States rejects Russia’s attempted annexation of Crimea and pledges to maintain this policy until Ukraine’s territorial integrity is restored,” it added.

It said the United States called on Russia to respect the “principles to which it has long claimed to adhere and to end its occupation of Crimea.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news