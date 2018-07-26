Next Putin-Trump summit put off until next year

Due to the ongoing investigation into the Kremlin’s alleged meddling in the US presidential elections in 2016, the next summit between the Russian and the American presidents is put off until next year, according to the White House, reported the BBC.
“The President believes that the next bilateral meeting with President Putin should take place after the Russia witch hunt is over, so we’ve agreed that it will be after the first of the year,” said US National Security Advisor John Bolton.
On July 20, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders had tweeted that US President Donald Trump planned to invite his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to Washington, D.C. this fall, for another dialogue.