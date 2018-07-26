News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
July 26
USD
480.88
EUR
562.77
RUB
7.64
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
July 26
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.88
EUR
562.77
RUB
7.64
Show news feed
Next Putin-Trump summit put off until next year
Next Putin-Trump summit put off until next year
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

Due to the ongoing investigation into the Kremlin’s alleged meddling in the US presidential elections in 2016, the next summit between the Russian and the American presidents is put off until next year, according to the White House, reported the BBC.

“The President believes that the next bilateral meeting with President Putin should take place after the Russia witch hunt is over, so we’ve agreed that it will be after the first of the year,” said US National Security Advisor John Bolton.

On July 20, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders had tweeted that US President Donald Trump planned to invite his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to Washington, D.C. this fall, for another dialogue.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news