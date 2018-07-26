Turkey releases American pastor from prison

A Turkish court has commuted the preventive measure that was set for American Pastor Andrew Brunson, who is under arrest in Turkey—and on charges of collaborating with the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), and the Gülen movement.
The court ruled that Brunson, who is detained since 2016, be transferred to house arrest and a ban on leaving the country, according to Hürriyet newspaper of Turkey.
The American pastor’s attorney, however, said he was going to appeal the court’s decision that his client shall wear an electronic bracelet over the course of his house arrest.
The next court hearing is slated for October 12.