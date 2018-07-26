News
Armenia’s Pashinyan: Putin is very straightforward and sincere person
Armenia’s Pashinyan: Putin is very straightforward and sincere person
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

I imagined Putin to be a difficult person. It was a very pleasant surprise to me that he is a very straightforward and sincere person.

The Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, stated the aforesaid in an interview with Echo of Moscow radio station of the Russian capital city.

“What satisfies me in our relations? [It’s] that we say about everything straightforwardly and sincerely,” Pashinyan noted. “And after my last visit to Moscow, I said that our relations, relations between Armenia and Russia, need to be relations without ‘dark corners.’ What does this mean? This means that we will always agree on everything. This means that we will be sincere to one another.”

And in response to the remark that the Russian leadership wonders “Who are Pashinyan and his team?” the Armenian PM noted that he is public man and his life is public ever since 1991—and even before that, when he was a 16-year-old boy.

“There is no secret in my life,” Nikol Pashinyan added, in particular. “You just would need to look at the press, since 1991, and practically know [who I am] (…).”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
