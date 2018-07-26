News
Thursday
July 26
News
Inecobank transforms Armenia digital payment environment with its innovative InecoPay system
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – Inecobank on Thursday unveiled the innovative and modern InecoPay payment solution in Armenia, as a result of which mobile payments will not exceed more than 20 seconds. A few simple steps and no need to worry about cash at hand, loosing wallet, wrong amount input at the payment desks, or giving the card to another person.

The solution enables customers make safe mobile payments. All they need is to login in to their InecoMobile application, click on “InecoPay,” scan the payment QR code, input the payment sum and pay. Furthermore, the system enables users to easily transfer money to their by just scanning their personal QR codes and even leave a tip to waiters. (See more in the video: https://youtu.be/woYqkrPP3i4)

“Over the past 22 years, we have developed and introduced modern, convenient and secure digital banking tools and solutions to the financial-banking system of Armenia—with one aim to provide more customer-centered services to our clients,” noted the Development and Marketing Director of Inecobank, Mr. Aren Naltakyan. “Today, being one of the leaders in the digital banking sphere, we introduce InecoPay—a secure and convenient QR payment solution, which can be used right from the InecoMobile application. We have already established cooperation with more than 70 companies in the fast food, service, electronics, clothes and pharmacy industries, the coverage of which exceeds 200 sales and service points. The list is being updated constantly and can be viewed on the official pages of the bank. We are sure that our customers will enjoy the simplicity and speed of InecoPay payments.”

More detailed information on the system can be viewed on the InecoPay official webpage: www.inecopay.am.
This text available in   Հայերեն
Ameriabank wins Euromoney Award for Excellence 2018 as the Best Bank of the Year in Armenia
This reputable title is awarded to Ameriabank for the sixth time...
Distant account opening and servicing now available at Ardshinbank
To open a card account at a distance, the customer must fill in the necessary documents and pass the identification process
 Armenia Central Bank chief travels to Switzerland
Javadyan will attend the annual general meeting of the Bank for International Settlements....
 PM, VTB Bank chief discuss bank’s activities in Armenia
Nikol Pashinyan, who is on a working visit to Russia, had a working breakfast with Andrey Kostin…
 World Bank: Armenia to record 4.1% economic growth in 2018
Armenia’s economic growth is expected to be 4 percent in 2019…
Armenia’s AnelikBank is rebranded, IDBank individual service with use of technological solutions (PHOTOS)
But the most important changes and programs are still ahead…
