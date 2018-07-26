Inecobank transforms Armenia digital payment environment with its innovative InecoPay system

YEREVAN. – Inecobank on Thursday unveiled the innovative and modern InecoPay payment solution in Armenia, as a result of which mobile payments will not exceed more than 20 seconds. A few simple steps and no need to worry about cash at hand, loosing wallet, wrong amount input at the payment desks, or giving the card to another person.

The solution enables customers make safe mobile payments. All they need is to login in to their InecoMobile application, click on “InecoPay,” scan the payment QR code, input the payment sum and pay. Furthermore, the system enables users to easily transfer money to their by just scanning their personal QR codes and even leave a tip to waiters. (See more in the video: https://youtu.be/woYqkrPP3i4)

“Over the past 22 years, we have developed and introduced modern, convenient and secure digital banking tools and solutions to the financial-banking system of Armenia—with one aim to provide more customer-centered services to our clients,” noted the Development and Marketing Director of Inecobank, Mr. Aren Naltakyan. “Today, being one of the leaders in the digital banking sphere, we introduce InecoPay—a secure and convenient QR payment solution, which can be used right from the InecoMobile application. We have already established cooperation with more than 70 companies in the fast food, service, electronics, clothes and pharmacy industries, the coverage of which exceeds 200 sales and service points. The list is being updated constantly and can be viewed on the official pages of the bank. We are sure that our customers will enjoy the simplicity and speed of InecoPay payments.”

More detailed information on the system can be viewed on the InecoPay official webpage: www.inecopay.am.