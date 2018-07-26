China MFA: Blast near US Embassy is an isolated incident

The blast near the US Embassy in Beijing is an isolated incident, said the Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Geng Shuang.
“Despite that earlier altercation, local media reported that a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said the afternoon's explosion was an isolated incident,” the CNBC reported.
The Chinese police have already conducted the proceedings, Shuang told reporters.
As reported earlier, the explosion near the US Embassy in Beijing occurred when the man reportedly lit the fireworks. Police said he had been detained and taken to hospital. The suspect was the only person injured as the result of the accident. The 26-year-old suspect was from Tongliao, a city in China’s Inner Mongolia region.